

KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - It was a triumphant Sunday night for the eccentric sci-fi comedy drama Everything Everywhere All at Once as it swept seven awards at the Oscars, including best film and best actress.



Michelle Yeoh's performance in the film won her the award for best actress in a leading role, making her the first woman of Asian descent to win an Oscar in the category.



The U.S.-based Malaysian actress received worldwide praise for her performance as Evelyn Wang in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, including the Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award.



'For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities', the 60-year-old actress said in her acceptance speech.



Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan won for their supporting actress and actor roles in the film, respectively.



EEAAO's co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert shared the award for Best director.



The film also won award for Best original screenplay and Best film editing.



The award for best actor went to Brendan Fraser. In the psychological drama film The Whale, he plays a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.



Costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to receive two Oscars. Carter, who won her first Oscar in 2019 for 'Black Panther', repeated the fete this year by winning the award for best costume designer for the film's sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.



'Naatu Naatu' from the Indian film RRR was adjudged the best original song.



British film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse clinched the award for best animated short film.



