

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK), a German chemical firm, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings for 2022, amidst an increase in sales.



For the 12-month period, the Munich-headquartered company posted a net income of 1.281 billion euros or 25.18 euros per share, compared with 827.8 million euros or 16.24 euros per share of 2021.



Pre-tax income was at 1.616 billion euros as against previous year's 1.093 billion euros.



EBIT moved up to 1.678 billion euros from last year's 1.134 billion euros.



EBITDA stood at 2.080 billion euros, versus 1.538 billion euros a year ago.



Capital expenditure was at 546.8 million euros, up from 343.8 million euros of 2021.



Sales increased to 8.209 billion euros from 6.207 billion euros of previous year.



The company will pay a dividend of 12 euros per share, for the year.



Looking ahead, for full year, the Group expects its net income will be markedly lower than 2022, reflecting lower selling prices.



Wacker Chemie projects to post sales of 7 billion euros - 7.5 billion euros, with EBITDA of 1.1 billion euros - 1.4 billion euros, for the year.



For the 12-month period, at 650 million euros, capital expenditure is expected to rise substantially year over year.



