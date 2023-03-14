

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), a French mass-market retail group, said on Tuesday that it is selling part of its stake in Assaí for 174 million shares, which represent 12,9 percent of Assaí's share capital, to boost its deleveraging.



The shares will be sold in a secondary public offering. The allocation is scheduled for March 16, with an expected settlement date of March 21.



The company noted that it may raise the sale amount by up to 80 million shares, which represent an additional 5,9 percent of Assaí's.



