LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group (PNN.L) said the Group is on track to deliver results in line with management expectations. The Group's full year 2022/23 results will be announced on 1 June 2023.
Pennon Group noted that it is accelerating plan to achieve approximately 50% self-generation by 2030, which forms part of broader Net Zero 2030 commitment. The Group is in advanced talks with a range of counterparties offering large scale solar development opportunities at sites situated across the UK, ranging in capacity up to 60 MW.
