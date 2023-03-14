

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a British computer services provider for organizations, on Tuesday reaffirmed its previously announced guidance for the full year.



For the 12-months period, the company, as announced on January 30, expects total revenue growth on a Gross Invoiced Income basis of over 30 percent, and by over 27 percent in constant currency.



The Group's adjusted net funds, excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities, is confirmed at around 244 million pounds.



In addition, the company has revised the date to publish its preliminary results for fiscal 2022, citing a delay in auditing. The Group will now announce its results by March 31 , and not March 20 as announced earlier.



