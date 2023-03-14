

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday amid expectations for a pause in U.S. rate hikes.



Investors eagerly await the U.S. consumer price inflation report later in the day for further clarity on the rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent at 7,021 after declining 2.9 percent in the previous session.



Casino Guichard Perrachon SA rose over 1 percent. The mass-market retail group said that it is selling part of its stake in Assaí for 174 million shares to boost its deleveraging.



Media conglomerate Vivendi edged down slightly after saying it has entered into exclusive negotiations to sell 100 percent of its publishing house Editis to a subsidiary of Czech Media Invest (CMI) founded by Daniel Kretinsky.



