Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7VF ISIN: US33616C1009 Ticker-Symbol: 81R 
Tradegate
14.03.23
17:43 Uhr
45,400 Euro
+13,800
+43,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,00045,60017:44
45,00045,60017:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC34,060+9,27 %
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK45,400+43,67 %
GITLAB INC31,390-29,61 %
PACWEST BANCORP15,000+55,44 %
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION35,800+33,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.