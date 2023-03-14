

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) said on Tuesday that it is budgeted to spend over $1.3 billion on investments, upgrades, and maintenance of information technology systems in 2023.



The investment serves as part of the airline's five-year Operational Modernization Plan which began prior to December 2022, with many initiatives already underway to further boost operational resiliency.



In December last year, strong winter storm had resulted in the cancellation of thousands of its flights during the long Christmas weekend.



Bob Jordan, Southwest's chief executive commented, 'We understand the root causes that led to the holiday disruption, and we're validating our internal review with the third-party assessment. Now, we expect to mitigate the risk of an event of this magnitude ever happening again.'



