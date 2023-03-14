

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is launching Chicken al Pastor, a new protein option featuring the flavor of adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. This week, Chicken al Pastor is rolling out at Chipotle restaurants worldwide for a limited time.



Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said: 'We've put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave.'



Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from March 16 through March 26.



