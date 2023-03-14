

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said on Tuesday that Thomas Schinecker has been elected as its new chief executive officer at the Annual General Meeting. The appointment is effective March 14.



Schinecker will succeed Severin Schwan , who has been elected as new Chairman to succeed outgoing Christoph Franz.



The shareholders also approved an increase to the annual dividend to CHF 9.50 per share.



