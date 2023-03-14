

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Zuckerberg informed Meta (META) employees his plan to reduce team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that the company hasn't yet hired. The restructuring will begin with reducing the size of Meta's recruiting team. The company expects to announce restructurings and layoffs in tech groups in late April, and then business groups in late May.



'We're focused on the long term. That means investing in tools that will make us most effective over many years, not just this year - whether that's building AI tools to help engineers write better code faster, enabling us to automate workloads over time, or identifying obsolete processes that we can phase out,' Zuckerberg stated.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken