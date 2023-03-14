

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific (CP, CP.TO) announced Tuesday that members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) have ratified a new five-year collective agreement covering approximately 300 employees working on CP's Soo Line subsidiary.



CP has successfully negotiated agreements with multiple unions representing craft employees in recent months, resulting in the ratification of 16 agreements in 2023 in Canada and the United States.



The BLET hourly collective agreement includes Soo Line locomotive engineers in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.



