

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, President Joe Biden will travel to Monterey Park, California, the site of a recent deadly shooting, to announce a set of new actions to control gun violence.



At 3:45 PM ET, Biden will announce an Executive Order with the goal of increasing the number of background checks conducted before selling firearms, moving the U.S. as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation.



The Executive Order will also increase the effective use of 'red flag' laws, strengthen efforts to hold the gun industry accountable, and accelerate law enforcement efforts to identify and apprehend potential shooters.



Biden will direct the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.



The President is traveling to Monterey Park to grieve with the families and community impacted by the mass shooting that claimed 11 lives and injured nine others in January, the White House said.



Monterey Park is part of a growing list of communities across the country that is forever changed due to gun violence.



The President is directing the Attorney General to develop and implement a plan to prevent former federally licensed firearms dealers, whose licenses have been revoked or surrendered, from continuing to engage in the business of dealing in firearms.



President Biden is directing the Secretary of Transportation, in consultation with the Department of Justice, to work to reduce the loss or theft of firearms during shipment and to improve reporting of such losses or thefts, including by engaging with carriers and shippers.



Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) data indicates 250 percent increase in the number of firearms reported as lost or stolen during shipment between federally licensed firearms dealers, from roughly 1,700 in 2018 to more than 6,100 in 2022.



The Executive Order directs the President's Cabinet to provide the public and policymakers with more information regarding federally licensed firearms dealers who are violating the law.



The President is directing all federal law enforcement agencies to issue rigorous requirements regarding NIBIN data to help catch shooters.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken