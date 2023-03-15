

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that Lucinda Crabtree will join the company as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board, succeeding Sung Lee. She will start in the third quarter 2023 at the latest.



Lucinda Crabtree joins MorphoSys from Autolus Therapeutics, where she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. In her previous roles at Autolus she led Finance, Business Strategy and Planning, as well as Investor Relations and Corporate Communications functions.



Prior to her time at Autolus, Lucinda served for several years as a senior investment professional on both the buy and the sell sides, and she served as a board observer for several private healthcare companies. Firms she has worked at include Woodford Investment Management, Panmure Gordon, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken