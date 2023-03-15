

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Inditex SA (IDEXF.PK), a Spanish clothing company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 5.358 billion euros for the full year, higher than than 4.199 billion euros driven by sales growth.



Net income for the year increased 27% year-on-year to 4.1 billion euros.



Sales increased 17.5% to 32.6 billion euros helped by both online and in stores sales growth .



For 2022, the company's Board plans to propose a dividend increase of 29% to 1.2 euros per share. This comprises an ordinary dividend of 0.796 euros per share and a bonus dividend of 0.404 euros per share. 0.60 euros per share is expected to be paid on May 2 to shareholders on record as on April 28. Another 0.60 euros per share is to be paid on November 2, to shareholders on record as on November 1.



