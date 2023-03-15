

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) reported that its fiscal 2022 IFRS profit before tax declined to $1.48 billion from $3.02 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, from continuing operations was 36.5 compared to 83.4. EEV basis operating profit was $3.95 billion, up 12%.



IFRS gross premiums earned declined to $23.34 billion from $24.22 billion.



Prudential plc has announced its second interim dividend of 13.04 cents per ordinary share.



