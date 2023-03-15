

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors geared up for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's 'Spring Budget' today in which he's expected to announce key pension and child-care reforms.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 72 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,565 after rising 1.2 percent on Tuesday.



Insurer Prudential tumbled 6.2 percent after its annual premium equivalent and new business profit missing consensus marginally.



Burberry dropped 1.3 percent after the luxury house hired Kate Ferry from McLaren Group as its new chief financial officer.



Commodity trading and mining firm Ferrexpo lost 3.6 percent after reporting a decline in FY22 profit.



Online trading platform IG Group plunged 7 percent after its third-quarter net trading revenue fell on lower market volatility.



