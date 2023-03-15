

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) said the court denied Sanmina's motion to dismiss Dialight's fraudulent inducement claim and denied its motion for summary judgment on Sanmina's accounts receivable claim. The court granted Sanmina's motion as to the dismissal of Dialight's willful misconduct claim.



Dialight has been involved in ongoing litigation with its former manufacturing partner, Sanmina in relation to the termination of their manufacturing services agreement.



Dialight plc said, if its claims are successful at trial, the range of outcomes could include the payment by Sanmina to Dialight of up to approximately $220 million. If Sanmina's claim is successful, the range of outcomes could include the payment by Dialight to Sanmina of up to $8.3 million, the Group noted.



