

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is up over 32% at $6.17. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is up over 16% at $2.19. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is up over 11% at $42.81. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is up over 10% at $13.52. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 9% at $17.09. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is up over 8% at $3.27.



In the Red



OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is down over 25% at $10.00. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is down over 21% at $2.15. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 18% at $2.04. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is down over 13% at $2.10. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) is down over 10% at $10.50. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is down over 10% at $6.91. Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) is down over 9% at $50.43. Prudential plc (PUK) is down over 8% at $26.31. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is down over 8% at $5.69. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is down over 8% at $2.25. SOS Limited (SOS) is down over 7% at $3.81. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is down over 6% at $9.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) is down over 5% at $84.54.



