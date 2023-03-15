

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty (COTY) reported that its third-quarter core LFL sales growth is tracking at 10%, reflecting an acceleration from the 7% core LFL sales growth in its second quarter. The company now expects fiscal 2023 core LFL sales growth to be at the upper end of its prior guidance of 6-8% core LFL sales growth.



Coty reiterated its fiscal 2023 outlook, including its adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance, as the company plans to reinvest incremental profit into its critical skincare initiatives and recent launches.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken