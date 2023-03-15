

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output advanced markedly at the start of the year, after falling in the prior month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Production in the manufacturing industries climbed a seasonally adjusted 20.0 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 13.1 percent plunge in December.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing output rebounded 10.8 percent from December, when it declined by 8.1 percent.



Total industrial production was 19.1 percent higher in February compared to last year, in contrast to an 11.7 percent fall in the prior month.



Separate official data showed that Ireland's residential property prices continued to increase at a slower pace of 6.1 percent annually in January, following a 7.7 percent rise a month ago.



In the capital region, Dublin, the annual price growth was 4.3 percent, and prices outside Dublin rose by 7.1 percent.



