

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened applications for potential bidders to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.



The DOT's new Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program will provide $2.5 billion over five years to a wide range of applicants, including cities, counties, local governments, and Tribes.



This round of funding makes up to $700 million from fiscal years 2022 and 2023 funding available to strategically deploy EV charging and other alternative vehicle-fueling infrastructure projects in publicly accessible locations in urban and rural communities, as well as along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.



This is a key step towards President Joe Biden's goals of building a national network of 500,000 public EV charging stations and reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 percent by 2030.



'By helping bring EV charging to communities across the country, this Administration is modernizing our infrastructure and creating good jobs in the process,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'With today's announcement, we are taking another big step forward in creating an EV future that is convenient, affordable, reliable, and accessible to all Americans,' he added.



The CFI Discretionary Grant Program builds on the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, for which FHWA published finalized minimum standards earlier this month. EV chargers constructed with CFI funds must adhere to those same standards, a requirement that supports a consistent charging experience for users and ensures that the U.S. national charging network is convenient, reliable and Made in America.



'Ensuring that charging stations are more visible and accessible in our communities addresses the concerns many American drivers have when considering making the switch to electric,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.



Both the NEVI and CFI programs will create good-paying jobs across the country as more workers are needed to install and maintain EV charging stations, and both programs will help put the country on a path to a nationwide network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.



Eligible applicants and projects for both categories are outlined in a Notice of Funding Opportunity published Tuesday. Applications are due by May 30, 2023.



