SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) released a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.25 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 billion or $3.80 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $4.65 billion from $4.26 billion last year.
Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.71 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.68 -Revenue (Q1): $4.65 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.75 to $4.78 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $15.30 to $15.60
