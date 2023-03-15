WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $15.5 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $15.2 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 45.5% to $127.9 million from $234.6 million last year.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $15.5 Mln. vs. $15.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $127.9 Mln vs. $234.6 Mln last year.
