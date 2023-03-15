WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$29.9 million, or -$0.72 per share. This compares with -$15.8 million, or -$0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$29.9 Mln. vs. -$15.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.72 vs. -$0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.28
