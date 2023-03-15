

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corporation (PCG) Wednesday announced the appointment of Carolyn Burke as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 4, 2023.



Burke was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and previously Executive Vice President, Strategy at Dynegy.



Prior to Dynegy, Burke served as Global Controller, Investment Bank, Global Commodities at JP Morgan Chase, where she supported its business expansion and built finance commodities expertise.



Burke has acted in an advisory capacity to PG&E since January 2023. She will succeed Chris Foster, who will leave PG&E following its first quarter earnings call on May 4, 2023, to join CenterPoint Energy as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



