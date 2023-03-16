

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG has decided to increase its share capital through partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights to 799.31 million euros from 726.65 million euros.



A total of 72.66 million new no par value registered shares were placed with institutional investors following an accelerated bookbuilding process.



The New Shares carry full dividend rights for the current fiscal year as from 1 October 2022.



The New Shares were placed at a placement price of 17.32 euros per share resulting in gross proceeds of about 1.259 billion euros before deduction of commissions and expenses.



Siemens Energy said it will use the net proceeds from the capital increase to partially refinance the voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.



