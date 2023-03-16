

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a life-saving technology company, Thursday said its Board expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending March 31 to be in line with consensus market expectations.



According to the company, the current market forecasts for annual adjusted profit before tax is in the range of 353.1 million pounds to 369.6 million pounds, with a consensus of 359.9 million pounds.



In its trading update, Halma said it has made good progress in the financial year to date. Revenue growth has been strong and includes good momentum on an organic constant currency basis. The company recorded organic constant currency revenue growth in all regions and sectors



Order book remains strong and order intake is broadly in line with revenue and ahead of the same period last year.



On a reported basis, all sectors are expected to deliver strong revenue growth for the full year.



The company plans to release the results for the full year on June 15.



