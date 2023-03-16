

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened higher on Thursday as banks rebounded after Credit Suisse said that it will borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank.



HSBC, Lloyds Banking and Barclays climbed 2-3 percent. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 48 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,392 after losing 3.8 percent the previous day.



Gold mining Centamin gained 0.8 percent after reporting a rise in FY22 pre-tax profit on higher revenue.



United Utilities fell about 1 percent. The water company confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Mogford, is retiring with effect from March 31.



Investec rallied 2.7 percent after the niche bank and wealth manager said it expects a jump operating profit for the year to the end of March 2023.



