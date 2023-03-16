

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the BD Vaginal Panel on the BD COR System, a diagnostic test that directly detects the three most common infectious causes of vaginitis using BD's molecular diagnostic platform for large laboratories. The BD Vaginal Panel is the third assay available for use on the BD COR System in the U.S.



The BD Vaginal Panel on BD COR System tests for multiple common types of vaginitis using only one swab, one test.



