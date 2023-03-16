

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is up over 72% at $7.23. CXApp Holding Corp. (CXAI) is up over 32% at $5.42. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) is up over 23% at $5.90. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) is up over 16% at $5.15. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 14% at $17.80. UiPath Inc. (PATH) is up over 14% at $16.75. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (OPXS) is up over 11% at $3.87. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is up over 8% at $2.34. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 7% at $80.00. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) is up over 7% at $7.49. Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is up over 7% at $6.96. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is up over 6% at $32.48. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) is up over 6% at $23.00. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is up over 6% at $11.01.



In the Red



First Republic Bank (FRC) is down over 39% at $19.00. LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) is down over 37% at $6.09. Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is down over 15% at $6.50. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is down over 15% at $2.11. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is down over 14% at $2.58. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 11% at $5.32. WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is down over 8% at $3.40. MMTec, Inc. (MTC) is down over 7% at $2.60. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is down over 5% at $126.21.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken