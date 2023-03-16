

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 earnings attributable to shareholders were 469 million euros, higher than last year's 291 million euros.



Earnings per share increased to 10.82 euros from 6.72 euros in 2021. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 10.64 euros from last year's 9.04 euros.



Operating result or EBIT before special items increased 27 percent year-over-year to 754 million euros. Operating margin increased to 11.8 percent, after 10.5 percent in the previous year.



Consolidated sales grew 13 percent to 6.41 billion euros from last year's 5.66 billion euros.



Rheinmetall's order backlog was 26.6 billion euros, an all time high.



Further, the company said a dividend payment for fiscal 2022 of 4.30 euros per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 9, compared with €3.30 in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Rheinmetall Group expects significant growth in sales and anticipates a stable, high operating margin combined with an improved operating result.



Annual sales are expected to rise to between 7.4 billion euros and 7.6 billion euros.



Rheinmetall is expecting a Group operating margin of around 12 percent for fiscal 2023, up from last year's 11.8 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken