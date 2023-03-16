LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) announced Thursday that the UK High Court has ruled in Lenovo's favor in the ongoing litigation with InterDigital regarding license rates for 3G, 4G, and 5G patents.
This judgment reinforces the company's continued commitment as a willing licensee and validates the license rate Lenovo advocated for.
This is a landmark decision of a Court establishing a modern global FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-discriminatory) rate for Standard Essential Patents (SEP).
The Court's analyzed the cellular patent licensing history between InterDigital and others, supporting its determination that InterDigital's global cellular royalty rate should be $0.175 per unit.
