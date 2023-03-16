

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Communications Commission has announced $73 million in grants to help more Americans sign up for high-speed internet under the Affordable Connectivity Program and save on monthly internet costs.



The Commission announced $66 million in grant funding to 197 selected applicants to pursue a broad range of outreach projects to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program.



Of these, 177 represent governmental and non-governmental entities from the National Competitive Outreach Program (NCOP), with $60 million in funding. The remaining 20 represent governmental and non-governmental funding recipients from the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program (TCOP), which is providing over $6 million in funding for ACP outreach and enrollment support targeting eligible households that live on qualifying Tribal lands



Additionally, the Commission announced $7.445million for two additional one-year, pilot outreach grant programs. These programs will test a variety of methods to reach out to federal housing communities, and work with trusted third parties to assist consumers in applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program.



The FCC has selected for grant funding 23 applicants for the Your Home, Your Internet Program, and 9 applicants for the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.



The Affordable Connectivity Program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), provides eligible households up to $30/month (or up to $75/month on qualifying Tribal lands) off internet bills, as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 off a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.



