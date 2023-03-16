

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has recalled 4.2 million units of migraine therapy Nurtec ODT, due to failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirements.



The recall specifically involves prescription drugs Nurtec ODT 75 mg orally disintegrating tablets sold in cartons containing one blister card of 8 tablets. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled prescription drugs are not in child-resistant packaging, as required by the law, which poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.



No incidents or injuries have been reported. However, the company has asked its customers to immediately secure the recalled product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Pfizer for a free child-resistant pouch to store the product. Once the product is secured, consumers can continue to use it as directed.



The recalled products were sold at pharmacies nationwide from December 2021 through March 2023.



