MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $771 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $4.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $865 million or $3.41 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $22.2 billion from $23.6 billion last year.
FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.60 to $15.20
