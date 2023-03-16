WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Geron Corporation (GERN) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at -$42.64 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$32.02 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 90.4% to $0.10 million from $1.04 million last year.
Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$42.64 Mln. vs. -$32.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $0.10 Mln vs. $1.04 Mln last year.
