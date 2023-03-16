ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) Thursday reported its profit for the year 2022 of 2.92 billion euros, down from 3.86 billion euros last year.
Revenues were 140.52 billion euros, up from 85.72 billion euros last year. The revenue growth was drive by higher volumes of energy produced, traded and sold in a context of rising average prices, as well as to favorable exchange rate developments.
Ordinary EBITDA was 19.68 billion euros, up 2.5% to 19.21 billion euros, driven by positive performance of the integrated business, as a result of the combination of the Thermal Generation and Trading, Enel Green Power, End-User Markets and Enel X businesses, together with the positive performance of Enel Grids.
Group net ordinary income was 5.391 billion euros, down from 5.593 billion euros last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX