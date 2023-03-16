

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IKEA has recalled about 22,400 mirrors due to laceration hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.



IKEA said it has received 55 incident reports globally, and one report of the plastic fittings coming loose and the mirror falling off the wall in the U.S.



The recall involves all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors. The mirrors are frameless, about 38 inches high and were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. Customers also have an option to return the mirror to any IKEA store for a full refund.



The recalled products were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from December 2019 through October 2022 for between $23 and $56.



