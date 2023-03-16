

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Friday release February figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



NODX are expected to slip 0.5 percent on month and 16.0 percent on year after adding 0.9 percent on month and tumbling 25.0 percent on year in January - when the trade surplus was SGD6.303 billion.



Malaysia will provide February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 6.8 percent on year, up from 2.3 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.5 percent, accelerating from 1.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR18.30 billion, up from MYR18.20 billion.



Japan will see February results for its tertiary industry activity index; in the previous month, the index slipped 0.4 percent on month.



