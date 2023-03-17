

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said Thursday that it will cut U.S. list price for its most widely prescribed insulin product, Lantus 100 Units/mL, by 78 percent. It will also cut the list price of its short-acting Apidra (insulin glulisine injection) 100 Units/mL by 70 percent. These changes will go into effect on January 1, 2024.



The company also will establish a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for Lantus for all patients with commercial insurance, underscoring its longstanding commitment to offer affordable access to medicines.



On Tuesday, Healthcare company Novo Nordisk Inc. (NVO) said it would cut the U.S. list prices of several pre-filled insulin pens and vials by up to 75% for people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.



Earlier this month, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins. Also, effective immediately, Lilly would automatically cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance using Lilly insulin.



