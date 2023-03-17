GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Richemont SA (CFRUY.PK) plans to terminate its South African depository receipt programme and to list its 'A' shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a secondary listing, in addition to their existing listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The depository receipts are traded on the JSE and can be surrendered for 'A' shares in a ratio of 10 depository receipts for one 'A' share.
The company noted that the proposed termination of the depository receipts programme will also affect JSE-traded 'A' warrant receipts, which will also be terminated.
