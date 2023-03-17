

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Richemont SA (CFRUY.PK) plans to terminate its South African depository receipt programme and to list its 'A' shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a secondary listing, in addition to their existing listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The depository receipts are traded on the JSE and can be surrendered for 'A' shares in a ratio of 10 depository receipts for one 'A' share.



The company noted that the proposed termination of the depository receipts programme will also affect JSE-traded 'A' warrant receipts, which will also be terminated.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken