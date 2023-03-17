

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German technology firm, said on Friday that it expects a significant growth in revenue and earnings for full year. The company also has raised dividend for 2022.



For full year, the firm expects to deliver 'above-average' business performance with a significant growth in revenue. However, the EBT margin is projected to remain at a level similar to that of the prior year.



Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of Bechtle, said: ' We expect rising costs, which need to be compensated for. Meanwhile, the digital transformation will continue to move ahead and open up numerous business opportunities for Bechtle. This strengthens our confidence that even in challenging times we will be able to achieve profitable growth.'



For 2022, considering a very strong business performance and comfortable liquidity situation, Bechtle will pay a dividend of 0.65 euro per share, higher than last year's 0.55 euro per share.



For 2022, the firm had recorded a post-tax income of 251.118 million euros or 1.99 euros per share, higher than last year's 231.446 million euros or 1.84 euros per share. A rise in earnings was driven by an increase in revenue, higher business volumes, recent acquisitions, and two-digit revenue growth in all regions.



EBIT stood at 355.425 million euros, versus 325.721 million euros of 2021.



EBT moved up to 350.487 million euros from previous year's 320.500 million euros.



EBI margin fell to 5.8 percent from last year's 6 percent.



