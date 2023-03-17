

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output increased at the fastest pace in four months in January, according to data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.



Construction production expanded 5.9 percent year-over-year in January, following a 4.8 percent gain in the previous month.



Further, this was the fastest growth since September 2022, when output had risen 7.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, construction output rebounded sharply by 9.6 percent annually in January versus a 2.2 percent fall in December.



Month-on-month, construction output advanced 1.4 percent from December, when it grew by 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken