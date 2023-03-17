

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week to hold talks aimed at strengthenening the relationship between the two major powers.



The Kremlin said the two leaders would discuss a 'comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation'.



The visit, which will be the first by the Chinese leader to Russia since Putin's forces attacked Ukraine more than a year ago, is seen as a powerful show of Beijing's support for Moscow.



Xi has emerged more powerful with his election as President for an unprecedented third term.



The summit was announced by Beijing and the Kremlin Friday.



China's Foreign Ministry said the three-day visit, at the invitation of Putin, will kick off Monday an that the focus of the talks would be the war in Ukraine.



'China's proposition boils down to one sentence, which is to urge peace and promote talks,' foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.



The two sides will sign a number of 'important bilateral documents', according to the Kremlin.



The West did not yield to Beijing's proposal to intervene to end the war.



