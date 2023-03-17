

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite opening on a positive note, the Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Friday as worries about a potential banking crisis continued to hurt sentiment, prompting investors to lighten commitments.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 105.55 points or 0.98% at 10,613.55. The index, which advanced to 10,794.33 at the start, dropped to a low of 10,566.90 before staging a modest recovery.



Credit Suisse, which rallied sharply on Thursday, rebounding after suffering a severe setback a session earlier, turned weak again today and ended with a big loss of 8%. According to a report in Reuters, at least four major banks, including Societe Generale SA and Deutsche Bank AG , have put restrictions on their trades involving Credit Suisse Group AG or its securities.



Swiss Life Holding ended 3.4% down, Partners Group drifted down 3%, Swiss Re lost nearly 2.5%, and Richemont shed 2.27%.



Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon, Holcim, Givaudan, ABB, UBS Group and Geberit lost 1.1 to 1.7%.



Only Sonova (up 0.57%) and Roche Holding (up 0.17%), were the gainers in the SMI index.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose ended 5.28% down. Swatch Group ended lower by 4.23%, while Julius Baer and Temenos Group both lost about 3.1%.



Flughafen Zurich, Adecco, Helvetia, Baloise Holding, Georg Fischer, Bachem Holding and Swiss Prime Site lost 1 to 2.5%.



AMS rallied nearly 4%. SIG Combibloc and VAT Group gained 1.33% and 1.29%, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken