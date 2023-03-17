

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling nearly 1.5 million vehicles to fix two issues.



In the first one, the auto giant is recalling 1.3 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsized cars made between 2013 and 2018, to fix issues with leaky brake hoses, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



According to the NHTSA, the front brake hoses may rupture and leak brake fluid. A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.



Ford dealers will replace the front brake hoses, free of charge. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed April 17, 2023.



The second recall involves over 222,000 F-150 pickups from the 2021 model year. According to the NHTSA, the windshield wiper arms may break, causing the windshield wipers to fail. Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce visibility in certain conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.



Ford dealers will inspect and replace the wiper arms, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 27, 2023.



Ford has already recalled over a million F-Series trucks and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs for similar issues, according to Consumer Reports.



