

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices data for February. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 14.5 percent from 17.8 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals.



As of 2:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8753 against the pound, 0.9867 against the Swiss franc, 1.0664 against the U.S. dollar and 139.96 against the yen.



