

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a British quality assurance provider, announced Monday the appointment of Colm Deasy as Group Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Board Director of the Group. The company further said its trading remains in line with expectations and the full year guidance is unchanged.



Deasy is replacing Jonathan Timmis, who has stepped down from the Company with immediate effect.



In addition, the company is establishing a new Group Executive Committee effective as of today's date.



Deasy joined Intertek in 2016 as Group Treasurer, adding the Tax Director role. He was then Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific and before his promotion was President Global TT, B&C and People Assurance.



Prior to Intertek, he worked in banking and Insurance in EMEA, before coming to the UK to take up senior roles in finance and general management.



André Lacroix, Group CEO, said, 'We truly believe that growing our people is central to our growth agenda. We are confident that our diverse Group Executive committee is the right team to lead Intertek to greater heights capitalising on the demand acceleration we are seeing for our ATIC solutions.'



