

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks opened lower on Monday amid fears of a deepening banking crisis.



Risk aversion gripped markets despite global central banks announcing measures to provide dollar liquidity in a bid to stem fallout from panic in the banking sector.



Concerns mounted about the health of the global financial system despite UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, agreeing to buy the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.7 percent at 6,875 after declining 1.4 percent on Friday.



Banks led losses, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 3-6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!